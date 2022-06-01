A return to sunshine and drier weather... for now

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some flooding rainfall in recent days, much of the state will see drier weather and sunshine in the next few days. It won’t remain that way for long, but at least to wrap up the week, south central and eastern Kansas will have drier conditions.

Skies will be clearing out statewide in the overnight hours. Low temperatures will dip down into the 40s heading into the start of Thursday. Afternoon highs will be in the 70s with light winds.

A few showers may develop Friday morning in far southwest Kansas, but much of the state will have dry weather throughout the day. Highs will be near 80 with a south breeze.

More storms are on the way for Saturday, but the risk of severe weather is low. The concern will be for some areas of heavy rainfall. It will be the start of several more chances for rain coming in the days ahead. More rain is on the way Sunday night and next week. This could help to ease drought conditions across western Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Evening showers end, then clearing skies. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 75.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 54.

Fri: High: 79 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 81 Low: 60 AM showers/storms, then partly cloudy. Overnight storms.

Sun: High: 83 Low: 65 Mostly cloudy; overnight storms.

Mon: High: 80 Low: 66 AM storms, then mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 79 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy; scattered storms.

Wed: High: 78 Low: 61 AM storms, then partly cloudy.

