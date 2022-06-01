Reward increased in W. Wichita man’s death ruled homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is increasing the reward for information leading to an arrest in a homicide case from early last month in west Wichita.

Wichita police said an anonymous donor offered an additional $5,000 in reward funds to anyone who can provide a tip that leads police to find who’s responsible for the May 1 death of Kurt Krueger. Police believe a vehicle hit him and the driver fled the scene. The reward is up to $7,500 for this case.

At about 2 a.m. May 1, Wichita Police Department officers responded to a report of a man down in the road in the 7900 block of West Cottontail, west of Central and Ridge Road. Police said officers found Kreuger unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Investigators learned that Krueger was walking in the neighborhood where he lives, approximately 20-30 minutes before his body was found. They believe he was struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene,” police said.

Anyone with information in this case can submit a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or relaying information online at www.stopcrime316.com.

