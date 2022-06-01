Advertisement

Reward increased in W. Wichita man’s death ruled homicide

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is increasing the reward for information leading to an arrest in a homicide case from early last month in west Wichita.

Wichita police said an anonymous donor offered an additional $5,000 in reward funds to anyone who can provide a tip that leads police to find who’s responsible for the May 1 death of Kurt Krueger. Police believe a vehicle hit him and the driver fled the scene. The reward is up to $7,500 for this case.

At about 2 a.m. May 1, Wichita Police Department officers responded to a report of a man down in the road in the 7900 block of West Cottontail, west of Central and Ridge Road. Police said officers found Kreuger unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Investigators learned that Krueger was walking in the neighborhood where he lives, approximately 20-30 minutes before his body was found. They believe he was struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene,” police said.

Anyone with information in this case can submit a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or relaying information online at www.stopcrime316.com.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Torrential rain caused street flooding and stalled vehicles across Wichita Tuesday night, May 31.
LIVE BLOG: Torrential rain leads to street flooding throughout Wichita area, severe storm threat subsides
Andrew Patterson
Hutchinson man arrested after threat of mass violence
McAfee Pool.
Wichita pools, YMCA water parks closed Tuesday
Heavy rain expected through Wednesday
Heavy rainfall a concern through Wednesday
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown during the second half of...
Tyreek Hill holding youth football camp in Wichita

Latest News

Camp HYPE (Helping Youth Prepare for Employment)
Building You: Camp HYPE pays teens to get job ready
Members of Derby American Legion Post 408 remember military members who were lost.
Derby American Legion Memorial Day
Demetric Williams.
Newton picks former Shocker to lead boys basketball team
Andrew Patterson
Hutchinson man arrested after threat of mass violence