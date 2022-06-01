Advertisement

Towing companies saturated with calls as torrential rain flooded Wichita streets

Situations like this kept Wichita towing companies busy from Tuesday night, May 31 through Wednesday, June 1. Torrential rain caused widespread street flooding in the area.(KWCH)
By Grant DeMars
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With Wichita area storms dumping torrential rain, Tuesday night was an especially busy one for towing companies. Many of them worked through the night and as of Wednesday afternoon, were still picking up stranded vehicles.

Some of the most flooded streets in Wichita were near Central and West where numerous emergency calls reported vehicle submersions. In all, crews in Sedgwick County responded to 95 flooding and submersion calls, beginning about 9 p.m. Tuesday into the overnight hours.

By about 10 p.m. Tuesday near Central and West, the water had risen to about waist deep. The good news is that once the rain stopped, it did not take long for all the water to drain out.

Fast forwarding to Wednesday afternoon, there is still some debris, including pieces of cars that flood waters ripped off. Tow companies also remained in the area, picking up water-logged vehicles.

At Miller’s Towing in Wichita, the phones started ringing about 9 p.m. Tuesday. Since then, the company reported taking more than 500 calls. Flooded streets and stranded, stalled-out vehicles make for a busy 24 hours.

“They’re along the highways, surface streets, side streets, parking lots, everywhere,” said Miller’s Towing Owner Rob Miller. “There’s hundreds and hundreds of cars.”

Miller said Tuesday’s flooding had his team busier than it was during the past two winter storms combined. He said there is an hours long waitlist, as of Wednesday afternoon with many vehicles still submerged in water or stuck in mud.

“It’s time-consuming,” Miller said “You’ve got cars down in a ditch, it’s muddy. It takes time to get those out. So, it’s just creating havoc in the Wichita area.”

Miller said many of the cars towed away are so full of water they’ll never start again.

He’s hoping for dryer weather so his crew can catch up on calls.

