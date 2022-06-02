Advertisement

Crews rescue driver from submerged vehicle in Newton

Newton Fire & EMS rescued a person from a vehicle after it had gone off an embankment and into water.
Newton Fire & EMS rescued a person from a vehicle after it had gone off an embankment and into water.(Newton Fire/EMS)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton Fire and EMS rescued a driver after a crash Thursday afternoon.

The agency said around 1:30 p.m., C-Shift crews responded to the area of Old Trail Road and US-50 for a motor vehicle accident with injuries. The vehicle had left the roadway and struck an embankment, becoming stranded in flowing water.

One individual was rescued and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

At approximately 1:30 this afternoon, C-Shift crews responded to the area of Old Trail Road and US50 for a motor vehicle...

Posted by Newton Fire/EMS on Thursday, June 2, 2022

