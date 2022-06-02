Crews rescue driver from submerged vehicle in Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton Fire and EMS rescued a driver after a crash Thursday afternoon.

The agency said around 1:30 p.m., C-Shift crews responded to the area of Old Trail Road and US-50 for a motor vehicle accident with injuries. The vehicle had left the roadway and struck an embankment, becoming stranded in flowing water.

One individual was rescued and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

