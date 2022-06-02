Advertisement

Does It Work? SoftShell Ice Cream Ball

Testing the Soft Shell Ice Cream Ball for Does It Work Wednesday
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fun way to entertain your kids and make a delicious treat: That’s the promise coming from Yay Labs’ SoftShell Ice Cream Ball.

The unique ice cream maker doesn’t have a crank and it requires no electricity. The ball has two compartments on each end, one in which you add ingredients, the other where you add ice and rock salt.

After doing so, you can play with the ball, shaking and rolling your way to a quart of ice cream in about 30 minutes.

Does the creative ice cream maker deliver on its promise on providing a fun activity to make a sweet summer treat? To put the SoftShell Ice Cream Ball to the test, we enlisted the help of Wichita mom Stacy Barniff and her 8-year-old daughter, Amelia.

