Advertisement

Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral

Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.(MGN/Courtesy the Cruz family)
By Ethan Sirles and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A father of a girl killed in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting who is also an inmate at a federal prison in Kentucky was denied a compassionate release recently, according to a letter from Kentucky State Representative Attica Scott.

Eliahna Cruz Torres, who was 10, was one of the children killed in the shooting that happened last week at Robb Elementary School.

Her father, Eli Torres, is currently an inmate at the McCreary United States Penitentiary, WYMT reports.

A request for compassionate release for the daughter’s memorial service was reportedly denied.

Rep. Attica Scott sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Gov. Andy Beshear to ask for help with the situation.

The letter said the father and daughter were only one week from seeing each other in person before she was killed.

Eli Torres was convicted of drug trafficking and conspiracy in Del Rio, Texas. He is scheduled for release in February 2033.

Copyright 2022 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Patterson
Hutchinson man arrested after threat of mass violence
Bailey Mae.
Mom who donated breast milk needs help for daughter’s fight
Andrew Patterson was arrested on a domestic terrorism charge after police say he had detailed...
Man arrested for threat of mass violence turned in by family that tried to get him help
Torrential rain caused street flooding and stalled vehicles across Wichita Tuesday night, May 31.
LIVE BLOG: Torrential rain leads to street flooding throughout Wichita area, severe storm threat subsides
Demetric Williams.
Newton picks former Shocker to lead boys basketball team

Latest News

Damage to buildings is seen in the Luhansk and Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Ukraine facing grinding campaign as it waits for weapons
The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II is Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the first to reach...
Queen Elizabeth II will skip Friday events due to discomfort
Houses in the Carolinas are at risk as sea levels continue to rise.
Rising sea levels eroding land, devouring homes on coast
In May, President Biden signed the Safe Sleep for Babies Act that will make it illegal to make...
Defective: Biden signs law banning child products linked to hundreds of deaths