Man catches 40 lb. catfish in Arkansas River

Odell Davis caught a 40 lb. catfish in the Arkansas River at the Lincoln Street Dam, just south...
Odell Davis caught a 40 lb. catfish in the Arkansas River at the Lincoln Street Dam, just south of downtown Wichita, on Tuesday, May 31.(Odell Davis)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Odell Davis made a big catch in the Arkansas River on Tuesday.

A photo shared with Eyewitness News shows Davis holding a 40-pound catfish. The Park City man said he caught the big fish at the Lincoln Street Dam just south of downtown Wichita.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism, Ken Paulie of Caney, caught the state’s largest catfish on record at the Elk City reservoir on May 14, 1998. The fish weighed a whopping 123 lbs. and was 61 inches long.

For anyone hoping to make a big catch, the first full weekend in June is typically free fishing in Kansas, meaning anglers do not need a fishing license to fish.

