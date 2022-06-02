Meals on Wheels needs volunteers in Wichita on Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the vacation season underway Meals on Wheels Wichita is now experiencing a drop in volunteer numbers.

Senior Services of Wichita said it presently has 25 open delivery routes for Friday, June 3, 2022.

Anyone able to assist should contact Meals on Wheels at 316-267-0122 or stop by the volunteer area located at 200 South Walnut between the hours of 10-11 a.m. and take an open route off the board.

Because deliveries are made to the homes of vulnerable seniors, Senior Services says that those who deliver must have previously taken routes and were trained by Senior Services staff members.

