Mild Friday, more wet weather ahead

More rounds of showers and storms are on the way
Rain chances around Kansas through Monday.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that we will have one more day of dry weather Friday before storm chances return over the next few days.

Temperatures Friday morning will start out in the mid 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. South winds will be a bit breezy over western Kansas.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop over eastern Colorado during the afternoon with activity moving into western Kansas during the evening.

Showers and storms will spread farther east Friday night into central and eastern Kansas. The overall threat of severe weather appears low with this activity.

More rounds of showers and storms are expected each day and through the weekend and much of next week as we enter an active stretch of weather. The potential for localized flooding will increase with repeated rounds of rain expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 54.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny. Wind: SE 10-15. High: 79.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S/SE 5-15.  Low: 60.

Sat: High: 80  AM storms, then mostly cloudy. Overnight storms.

Sun: High: 83  Low: 63  Increasing clouds; overnight storms.

Mon: High: 84  Low: 66  AM storms, then partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 79  Low: 64  Mostly cloudy; scattered storms.

Wed: High: 78  Low: 61  AM storms, then mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 79  Low: 60  Mostly cloudy; scattered afternoon storms.

