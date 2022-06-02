One killed, one critical in crash near Haysville

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch confirmed one person was killed and one person suffered life-threatening injuries in an accident at 63rd and Southern, near the Haysville/Wichita line.

Two vehicles ended up in the ditch and dispatch said they received calls that a third vehicle was involved, but that is not confirmed.

KWCH has a reporter on the scene, and we will provide updates as we receive them.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.