Storm-free forecast today and Friday

Storm timeline this week.
Storm timeline this week.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a chilly start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s, or ten degrees colder than normal. Later today under a mainly sunny sky expect highs in the lower to middle 70s, or ten degrees warmer than Wednesday.

The forecast is storm-free today and Friday, but showers and storms are expected to return to the area Friday night into Saturday morning. While widespread severe weather is not expected, some storms may be on the strong side producing heavy rain, small hail, and gusty wind.

Unfortunately, the weather pattern will remain unsettled this weekend into (most of) next week. A parade of disturbances passing through will produce occasional to numerous storm chances. While it is difficult to say exactly when we will get wet in Wichita, it appears that most of the storms will move through during the night.

Overall, the risk of severe weather looks low, but the chance of heavy, possibly flooding rain is high… especially when you consider how much rain we have received the past few weeks.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: N/E 5-10. High: 75.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 54.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, milder. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 79.

Sat: Low: 60. High: 81. Storms early and again at night.

Sun: Low: 65. High: 83. Partly cloudy; overnight storm chance.

Mon: Low: 67. High: 85. Partly cloudy; overnight storm chance.

Tue: Low: 64. High: 79. Mostly cloudy, afternoon/evening storms.

Wed: Low: 61. High: 78. Partly cloudy.

