Advertisement

Three brothers help pull cars out of flooded Wichita streets

When heavy rains flooded Wichita streets and cars got stuck in the water, Alonzo brothers helped pull cars out.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday night, as heavy rain poured down on Wichita streets, it left many cars stalled in the water.

Three brothers, Daniel, Javier and Joel Alonzo were in the area of Maple and Nevada to pick up their sister as the heavy rain flooded roads.

With a truck with high clearance, they were in the right place at the right time.

Javier Alonzo said, “We were just driving around just to check it out and then I got stopped and someone asked if we could help them out, and we said sure, you know. We had a strap in the back and I asked these two guys [brothers] if they want to go ahead and get out there, help out.”

Brothers Daniel, Javier and Joel Alonzo waded through the water to hock up stalled cars and get...
Brothers Daniel, Javier and Joel Alonzo waded through the water to hock up stalled cars and get to high ground.(kwch)

Javier said they helped these stalled cars in the water get to high ground.

“Whenever we got them out, they were like thank you. They were just thankful for us being there and getting them out so they didn’t have to get a tow truck. The waits were pretty long. 911 was backed up, everything was just super busy,” he said.

Even as they were getting some of the cars out, they saw more people head into the flooding.

Javier said, “My mom was waving them, stop don’t go and they didn’t want to. They just went for it. Some people made it and some people just joined the think you know, being stuck in there.”

Javier said they saw a good 10 cars stuck in the water.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Torrential rain caused street flooding and stalled vehicles across Wichita Tuesday night, May 31.
LIVE BLOG: Torrential rain leads to street flooding throughout Wichita area, severe storm threat subsides
Andrew Patterson
Hutchinson man arrested after threat of mass violence
Bailey Mae.
Mom who donated breast milk needs help for daughter’s fight
McAfee Pool.
Wichita pools, YMCA water parks closed Tuesday
Andrew Patterson was arrested on a domestic terrorism charge after police say he had detailed...
Man arrested for threat of mass violence turned in by family that tried to get him help

Latest News

Yay Labs’ Softshell Ice Cream Ball
Does It Work? SoftShell Ice Cream Ball
When heavy rains flooded Wichita streets and cars got stuck in the water, the Alonzo brothers...
Three brothers help pulled submerged cars to high ground
Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas
Provider addresses challenges with accessing mental health services
Towing companies busy after flooding
Towing companies saturated with calls as torrential rain flooded Wichita streets