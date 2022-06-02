Wichita Westlake Ace Hardware stores kick off annual fan drive

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the official start to summer quickly approaches, Westlake Ace Hardware stores in the Wichita area are kicking off an effort to help people in need stay cool. For the 10th consecutive year, area Ace Hardware stores are hosting their annual fan drive benefiting the Salvation Army. The drive started Wednesday, June 1, and continues through June 19.

Since starting the campaign in Wichita a decade ago, Westlake Ace Hardware reports more than $26,500 donated equating to 1,700 fans given to those in need. During the fan drive, Westlake Ace Hardware customers can donate by rounding up their purchase at the register. All donated funds go toward buying new box fans for local Salvation Army commands.

People can also donate to the fan drive online here: westlakehardware.com/fan-drive.

“When the Fan Drive started ten years ago, we really had no idea the impact it would end up having on the communities we serve,” said Andy Schmitt, vice president and COO of Westlake Ace Hardware. “The Fan Drive speaks directly to who we are as a company. We are truly humbled and grateful for our partnership with The Salvation Army and look forward to continuing to make a positive impact in the lives of our friends, customers, and neighbors.”

