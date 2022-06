GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is in critical condition following a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Goddard.

Sedgwick County dispatchers said the two-vehicle crash happened around 4:05 p.m. at 183rd St. W. & E. Sunset.

One person suffered critical injuries in the crash while another person involved was not hurt.

