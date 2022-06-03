Advertisement

3 dead, including gunman in shooting outside church in Ames, Iowa

Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people are dead after a shooting reported Thursday evening outside a church in Ames, Iowa. Des Moines CBS affiliate KCCI reported from the Story County Sheriff’s Office that two people, including the shooter are dead. The sheriff’s office said they received multiple 911 calls a little before 7 p.m.

KCCI reports a crew at the scene saw crime scene tape around the Cornerstone Church on the eastern edge of Ames near Interstate-35 and Highway 30. The station reports form the sheriff’s office that there is not an ongoing threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Patterson
Hutchinson man arrested after threat of mass violence
Bailey Mae.
Mom who donated breast milk needs help for daughter’s fight
Andrew Patterson was arrested on a domestic terrorism charge after police say he had detailed...
Man arrested for threat of mass violence turned in by family that tried to get him help
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Crash at 63rd and Southern.
Witnesses report speeds of more than 100+ mph in deadly head-on crash

Latest News

. Kurt Krueger died form his injuries last month after a vehicle hit him as he walked through...
Family of Wichita man killed in W. Wichita hit-and-run pleads for answers
The Way to Work program
Program aims to get Wichita area teens ready to work
The City of Wichita is providing job opportunities this summer for nearly 150 youth between the...
Program aims to get Wichita area teens ready to work
Newton Fire & EMS rescued a person from a vehicle after it had gone off an embankment and into...
Crews rescue driver from submerged vehicle in Newton