3 dead, including gunman in shooting outside church in Ames, Iowa

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people are dead after a shooting reported Thursday evening outside a church in Ames, Iowa. Des Moines CBS affiliate KCCI reported from the Story County Sheriff’s Office that two people, including the shooter are dead. The sheriff’s office said they received multiple 911 calls a little before 7 p.m.

KCCI reports a crew at the scene saw crime scene tape around the Cornerstone Church on the eastern edge of Ames near Interstate-35 and Highway 30. The station reports form the sheriff’s office that there is not an ongoing threat to the public.

