Big 12 Conference, Kansas City Sports Commission announce 2-Year Extension for basketball championships

Kansas players celebrate after their NCAA college basketball championship game against Texas...
Kansas players celebrate after their NCAA college basketball championship game against Texas Tech in the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 12, 2022. Kansas won 74-65. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Big 12 Conference voted to approve a two-year extension to the multi-year agreement for Kansas City to serve as the host site for the Phillips 66 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships. The events will remain in Kansas City for 2026 and 2027.

”Kansas City’s long affiliation with the Big 12 Conference entered an exciting new chapter in 2020 when we welcomed the women’s tournament back to Kansas City,” said Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC. “Our city’s passion for basketball is on full display during the Big 12 Basketball Championships and we could not be more excited to continue our tradition of excellence when hosting these tournaments.”

This past March, downtown Kansas City was transformed to celebrate the Big 12′s return with commemorative street pole banners and a custom-wrapped streetcar, as well as activations in Barney Allis Plaza and the Power & Light District. Additional programming included the Big 12 Big Q barbecue contest and the Big 12 Run.

”Kansas City has been a valued partner, showcasing a true dedication to making these tournaments the best postseason basketball event in the country,” stated Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “As we prepare to welcome four new schools in the coming years, I’m confident Kansas City will continue to deliver a first-class Championship experience for our athletes, administrators, fans and partners.”

In 2022, the men’s tournament was played at T-Mobile Center, where crowds have averaged almost 18,000 people each year. The women’s tournament was conducted at Municipal Auditorium, which recorded the highest number of attendees for the women’s basketball quarterfinals since 2013.

