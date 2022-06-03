Car full of teenagers crashes on I-70 after law enforcement pursuit

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Four 15-year-old girls were involved in a crash while traveling at a high rate of speed on an I-70 exit Thursday afternoon.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, the crash happened at exit 290 on I-70 westbound in Geary County. The vehicle driven by one of the girls was being pursued by law enforcement when it crashed at Milford Lake Road. The vehicle was unable to maneuver a right turn on Milford Lake and crashed into a ditch.

Two girls were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver and one passenger were uninjured.

There was no immediate word on whether charges were being pursued against the teens.

