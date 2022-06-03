Advertisement

Carnival crew rescues 16 stranded on small boat in open seas

A Carnival crew spotted and rescued 16 passengers on a small vessel near Cuba.
A Carnival crew spotted and rescued 16 passengers on a small vessel near Cuba.(Carnival)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - International cruise line Carnival announced Friday that some of the company’s crew members rescued 16 people stranded on a small vessel.

The company said the crew members on board its Mardi Gras ship spotted the group in distress and stopped to help before 8 a.m. Friday.

The ship was heading to Florida at the time they spotted the vessel near Cuba.

Conditions were rough on the open seas when the crew brought in the 16 people.

Carnival said crew members rescued 16 people stranded on the open seas.
Carnival said crew members rescued 16 people stranded on the open seas.(Carnival)

Carnival said it contacted all appropriate authorities, including the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Mardi Gras ship was on its final day of a seven-day sailing and will return to its homeport of Port Canaveral, Florida, on Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at 63rd and Southern.
Update: Witnesses report speeds of more than 100+ mph in deadly head-on crash; victims identified
Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
3 dead, including gunman in shooting outside church in Ames, Iowa
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Andrew Patterson was arrested on a domestic terrorism charge after police say he had detailed...
Man arrested for threat of mass violence turned in by family that tried to get him help
Bailey Mae.
Mom who donated breast milk needs help for daughter’s fight

Latest News

Wichita police arrested 13 men and one woman in connection with prostitution or other...
WPD: 17 arrested during crackdown on human trafficking in Wichita
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced the Special Olympics had removed the...
Special Olympics drops vaccine rule after Florida’s $27.5M fine threat
Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference...
Police chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting, Texas state senator says
U.S. Capitol Police found body armor, high-capacity magazines and a BB gun inside the car of a...
Capitol Police arrest man found with fake badge, BB gun, ammunition