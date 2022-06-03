Advertisement

Wichita man battling colon cancer emphasizes importance of screenings

Matt Marin was diagnosed in December and is one of the estimated 150,000 who will be diagnosed with colon cancer this year.
By Michael Schwanke
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Colon cancer is one of the most preventable forms of cancer and yet, the American Cancer Society continues to list it as the third-leading cause of cancer death in the United States.

“By the time we found mine...it’s stage three. It’s in the lymph nodes, through the wall of the colon it’s gotten into my lung,” said Wichitan Matt Marin. But just talking about colon cancer and prevention is hard for many people.

“They found it on the colonoscopy. It’s down toward the end…it’s colorectal. It’s kind of uncomfortable talking about it,” said Marin.

But Marin has become comfortable talking about it. Doctors say we all should.

He was diagnosed in December and is one of the estimated 150,000 who will be diagnosed with colon cancer this year. But like other cancers, doctors who help treat and prevent it say there are great advancements happening.

“Well, I would say in the gastroenterology space, there’s been a pretty dramatic shift in the invasiveness in treatments that can be offered…or should I say the less invasiveness of treatments that are available,” said Dr. Nathan Tofteland, a gastroenterologist.

Dr. Tofteland said in his field, screening and prevention are still the biggest weapons he has. Catching signs of trouble early is key, but like everything else, the pandemic caused setbacks.

“Now we have a lot of opportunity to try to catch up with a lot of those things, one of them being colon cancer screening, we have a lot of options available,” said Dr. Tofteland.

Marin says he noticed symptoms months early but didn’t get checked soon enough.

“If I’d gone a year or two earlier you know...it would have been a matter of removing a polyp,” said Marin.

Doctors say symptoms include:

-A persistent change in your bowel habits-Rectal bleeding or blood in your stool-Persistent abdominal discomfort, such as cramps, gas or pain-Weakness or fatigue-Unexplained weight loss

They are many of the symptoms Marin experienced.

His message to you is get screened.”It’s very important...it probably saved my life. We’re hoping it did.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Patterson
Hutchinson man arrested after threat of mass violence
Bailey Mae.
Mom who donated breast milk needs help for daughter’s fight
Andrew Patterson was arrested on a domestic terrorism charge after police say he had detailed...
Man arrested for threat of mass violence turned in by family that tried to get him help
Crash at 63rd and Southern.
Witnesses report speeds of more than 100+ mph in deadly head-on crash
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting

Latest News

Colon cancer numbers
Man battling colon cancer emphasizes importance of screenings
KDHE
KDHE announces free COVID-19 tests for vulnerable communities
Operation Fly Formula KWCH
Search for answers in baby formula shortage continues
Catherine Heidel has lived with a non-operable brain tumor for more than 10 years.
Conversations about Cancer: Living with a brain tumor