Family of Wichita man killed in W. Wichita hit-and-run pleads for answers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Family members of a Wichita man are pleading for answers in their loved one’s hit-and-run death. Kurt Krueger died form his injuries last month after a vehicle hit him as he walked through his west Wichita neighborhood. Krueger was 49 years old.

At about 2 a.m. May 1, Wichita Police Department officers responded to a report of a man down in the road in the 7900 block of West Cottontail, west of Central and Ridge Road. Police said officers found Kreuger unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Investigators learned that Krueger was walking in the neighborhood where he lives, approximately 20-30 minutes before his body was found. They believe he was struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene,” police said.

A month later, Krueger’s family is asking for the driver of the car that hit him and fled the scene to come forward. Thursday afternoon, family held a vigil to honor Krueger’s memory.

“Just remember it takes just a moment for a miscalculation and there can be a tragedy and this family has been through a tragedy through this hit-and-run accident,” said Michele Fuson, a cousin of Krueger’s.

She said when the car hit Krueger, he was steps from home.

“From the childhood home where his family lived for 50 years,” Fuson said.

Krueger’s family is asking the person responsible for his death to “please have the conscience, the heart, the bravery to come forward and let [them] know what happened.”

They also want changes, not only from drivers to pay attention, but for sidewalks to be put in in Krueger’s neighborhood and other safety measures.

“If they are not held accountable, this will happen to someone else’s family,” his sister, Mary Krueger said.

Kurt Krueger’s family said he would help anyone and truly cared about everyone around him, including his neighbors.

Now, Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is increasing the reward for information leading to an arrest in the homicide case. Wichita police said an anonymous donor offered an additional $5,000 in reward funds to anyone who can provide a tip that leads police to find who’s responsible for the May 1 death of Kurt Krueger. This raises the reward to $7,500.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.