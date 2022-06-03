Advertisement

Fish for free in Kansas this weekend

Nicholas Klepper, 9, casts a line after attending a fly fishing program sponsored by the Heart...
Nicholas Klepper, 9, casts a line after attending a fly fishing program sponsored by the Heart of American Fly Fishers Saturday, Aug. 14, 2004, at the Prairie Center Lake in Olathe, Kan. As part of National Fly Fishing Week, participants learn basic casting techniques and fly tying, before trying to catch a fish at the lake using their own fly. (AP Photo/The Kansas City Star, Norman Ng)(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s free to fish in Kansas this weekend.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism, the first full weekend in June is traditionally the free fishing weekend.

Anglers do not need a fishing license on those days but must abide by all other regulations such as length and creel limits, equipment requirements, etc.

Find out where to fish in Kansas on ksoutdoors.com.

