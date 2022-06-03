Fish for free in Kansas this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s free to fish in Kansas this weekend.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism, the first full weekend in June is traditionally the free fishing weekend.

Anglers do not need a fishing license on those days but must abide by all other regulations such as length and creel limits, equipment requirements, etc.

Find out where to fish in Kansas on ksoutdoors.com.

