Law enforcement surprise campers at OJ Watson Park

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Boys and girls who attended Awareness Camp this week learned their camp counselors were first responders.

The free outdoor program offers kids in grades 1st through 8th the chance to participate in activities like bow and arrow, BB guns and other outdoor sporting events. This week, the two-day camp catered to children 6-10 years old at OJ Watson Park.

“That’s kind of the premise of this camp. Initially, we mix the Scouts and first responders. They all just wear shorts and camp t-shirts and they lead these children in all of these different activities, but the children themselves have no idea that they’re actually with law enforcement officers and firefighters and EMS and military personnel,” said Capt. Keith Allen with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Camp leaders from the Boy Scouts of America Quivira Council are mixed with law enforcement from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Wichita Police Department, Wichita Fire Department, Maize Police Department, McConnell Air Force Base and several other agencies. The goal is to show the campers that law enforcement and first responders are everyday people too.

“I think sometimes people get, especially with law enforcement, they get a little bit standoffish initially, because of the uniform. So getting to interact with our first responders, but not quite yet knowing that really gets the opportunity for them to get to know the person. When the reveal occurs, they realize that ‘hey, these police officers and firefighters are just everyday people like me,’” said Capt. Allen.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

