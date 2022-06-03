Man convicted in deadly 2019 shooting at S. Wichita motel sentenced to life

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County District Court judge on Friday, June 3, sentenced a 34-year-old Wichita man to life in prison without the eligibility of parole for 620 months (51 years, eight months) for the 2019 shooting death of a man at a south Wichita motel.

Justin Kemmerly’s sentencing comes three years after his first-degree murder arrest in connection with the Feb. 2019 death of Justin Gaston.

At about 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17, 2019, the Wichita Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at the City Host Motel in the 4000 block of South Broadway. Through the investigation, detectives learned Kemmerly and Gaston were two of three men inside a vehicle that pulled into the motel parking lot.

Police said a disturbance happened inside the vehicle and Gaston was shot once with a shotgun.

