Advertisement

Man convicted in deadly 2019 shooting at S. Wichita motel sentenced to life

A Sedgwick County District Court judge sentenced Christopher Kemmerly to life without the...
A Sedgwick County District Court judge sentenced Christopher Kemmerly to life without the eligibility of parole for 50-plus years in a 2019 deadly shooting at a south Wichita motel.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County District Court judge on Friday, June 3, sentenced a 34-year-old Wichita man to life in prison without the eligibility of parole for 620 months (51 years, eight months) for the 2019 shooting death of a man at a south Wichita motel.

Justin Kemmerly’s sentencing comes three years after his first-degree murder arrest in connection with the Feb. 2019 death of Justin Gaston.

At about 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17, 2019, the Wichita Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at the City Host Motel in the 4000 block of South Broadway. Through the investigation, detectives learned Kemmerly and Gaston were two of three men inside a vehicle that pulled into the motel parking lot.

Police said a disturbance happened inside the vehicle and Gaston was shot once with a shotgun.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at 63rd and Southern.
Update: Witnesses report speeds of more than 100+ mph in deadly head-on crash; victims identified
Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
3 dead, including gunman in shooting outside church in Ames, Iowa
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Andrew Patterson was arrested on a domestic terrorism charge after police say he had detailed...
Man arrested for threat of mass violence turned in by family that tried to get him help
Bailey Mae.
Mom who donated breast milk needs help for daughter’s fight

Latest News

Between May 17-19, Wichita police arrested 17 people for aggravated human trafficking, human...
WPD: 17 arrested during crackdown on human trafficking in Wichita
Law enforcement from Wichita and Sedgwick County surprise campers at Awareness Camp at O.J....
Law enforcement surprise campers at OJ Watson Park
KWCH Car Crash generic
Stolen car full of teenagers crashes on I-70 after law enforcement pursuit
Nicholas Klepper, 9, casts a line after attending a fly fishing program sponsored by the Heart...
Fish for free in Kansas this weekend