More rounds of rain returning to Kansas

Several chances for storms over the next few days
Rain chances around Kansas for the next few days.
Rain chances around Kansas for the next few days.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that we are entering another active weather pattern with several rounds of showers and storms on the way over the next few days.

The first round will develop this evening with activity over eastern Colorado moving into western Kansas. Some of the stronger storms could produce small hail and gusty winds, but the overall risk of severe weather will remain low.

Showers and storms will continue to spread east into central and eastern Kansas overnight with activity expected to continue Saturday morning.

Rain chances should diminish for most areas Saturday afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s.

The next round of storms will begin to develop over northwest Kansas Saturday evening with activity moving southeast across the state into the night. Some of the stronger storms could again produce hail and gusty winds.

More rounds of showers and storms are expected Sunday night and into next week. With repeated rounds of rain, some localized flooding will be possible.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and storms late. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 59

Tomorrow: Scattered morning showers and storms, then partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 79

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms late. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 64

Sun: High: 83 Partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

Mon: High: 83 Low: 66 Partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 65 Isolated AM storms, then partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

Wed: High: 78 Low: 65 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 78 Low: 59 Partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

Fri: High: 79 Low: 62 Decreasing clouds.

