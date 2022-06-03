Motorcyclist, bicyclist injured after WPD chase ends in crash
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a Thursday-night crash that left a bicyclist and a motorcyclist injured.
It happened about 7 p.m. near Douglas and Hillside as police searched for a motorcycle being ridden erratically with the rider reportedly doing wheelies.
Police said officers found the motorcycle and a chase ensued when the rider didn’t stop. During that chase, they said the motorcycle hit a bicyclist trying to cross the street. The motorcyclist was ejected and the motorcycle slid down the street, crashing into a parked car, police said.
Both cyclists were taken to the hospital where police said both are expected to recover.
