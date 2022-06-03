Program aims to get Wichita area teens ready to work

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Teens in the Wichita area are getting ready to start work Monday, June 6, through a program called “The Way to Work.” Along with the program, the City of Wichita (Wichita Transit) is offering free bus rides through Aug. 31 to youth 18 years old and younger. Students need only to show their 2021-22 student ID for the free rides.

The city is also providing job opportunities this summer for nearly 150 youth between the ages of 14 and 17. The start of summer brings a new summer job to teens across Wichita, including a trio of students from Wichita Heights High School.

Among those taking part in “The Way to Work” program for the first time is Heights junior Jay’Ven Martin.

“It helps you build character, and it helps you cope with people [because] I was shy, but you know, now I’m kind of talkative,” he said of the experience.

Heights sophomore Kumari Goudeau said he wanted to get involved and have a job this summer in preparation for his future.

Heights sophomore Emya Haskins is in her second year participating in the program. She said, “It’s a fun experience,” that gives her something to do.

For 11 years, staff with the City of Wichita have been organizing “The Way to Work” program. Each teen becomes an employee with the city and will get paid $8.18 an hour. Teens can work up to 25 hours per week. The group also gets paid to attend weekly workshops.

“They all want to do something positive said “The Way to Work” Organizer Na’shell Williams. “They want to do something different, and they want to learn a new skillset. So, we are beyond excited once again to get them involved.”

Officers with the Wichita Police Department’s Juvenile Intervention Unit also assist with the program and interact with the teens participating.

“Programs like these are super important just to, for one get experience, but also keeping our kids busy doing something during the summer,” WPD Officer Alex Avendano said.

Eyewitness News is featuring more youth employment opportunities this summer with our “Building You” series. There is also a weeklong workshop for 14-and-15-year-olds. The Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas will pay these teens to participate in Camp HYPE (Helping Youth Prepare for Employment).

