Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker can break into pieces and fall in the ice bucket in the recalled Frigidaire and Electrolux refrigerator models.(CPSC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Frigidaire and Electrolux side-by-side, top freezer and multi-door refrigerator models have been recalled for a choking hazard involving a part from the ice maker.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a news release Thursday that the ice level detector arm in the ice maker can break into pieces and fall in the ice bucket.

The agency said people should immediately stop using the recalled refrigerator ice makers, empty the ice bucket and contact Electrolux to schedule a technician to replace the ice maker with one that has a polypropylene ice level detector, free of charge.

The company reported it has received 185 reports of the ice level detectors breaking, including one report of gum lacerations, the CPSC stated.

The recall includes 367,500 refrigerators in the U.S. and another 7,180 sold in Canada. They were sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot and appliance stores nationwide, as well as online at Frigidaire.com from April 2020 through March 2022 for between $1,200 and $4,300.

The brand name, model and serial number for each unit is printed on a label on the right panel in the interior of the refrigerator compartment. The refrigerators range from 23 to 36 inches wide.

Models recalled, with brand, model number/product type, UPC code and serial number range:

  • Frigidaire Prof.; model French Door PRMC2285AF; UPC 0-12505-64714-7; serial range 1K90974428 – 1K21374177.
  • Electrolux; model French Door ERMC2295AS; UPC 0-12505-64715-4; serial range 1K91272383 - 1K21374610.
  • Frigidaire; model Side by Side FRSS2323AB; UPC 0-12505-64786-4; serial range 4A11005907 - 4A21110079.
  • Frigidaire; model Side by Side FRSS2323AW; UPC 0-12505-64787-1; serial range 4A11010081 - 4A21112264.
  • Frigidaire; model Side by Side FRSS2323AD; UPC 0-12505-64788-8; serial range 4A11314335 - 4A21112489.
  • Frigidaire; model Side by Side FRSS2323AS; UPC 0-12505-64785-7; serial range 4A11005673 - 4A21201870.
  • Frigidaire; model Side by Side FRSS2333AS; UPC 0-12505-64789-5; serial range 4A11317863 - 4A21112732.
  • Frigidaire, model Side by Side FRSS2623AB; UPC 0-12505-64772-7; serial range 4A12104890 - 4A21204442.
  • Frigidaire; model Side by Side FRSS2623AW; UPC 0-12505-64773-4; serial range 4A12012169 - 4A12012280.
  • Frigidaire, model Side by Side FRSS2623AD; UPC 0-12505-64774-1; serial range 4A12219737 - 4A20906066.
  • Frigidaire, model Side by Side FRSS2623AS; UPC 0-12505-64771-0; serial range 4A04409324 - 4A21200876.
  • Frigidaire; model Side by Side FRSS2633AS; UPC 0-12505-64876-2; serial range 4A12012169 - 4A13402496.
  • Frigidaire; model Side by Side FRSS26L3AF; UPC 0-12505-64792-5; serial range 4A11203977 - 4A21116296.
  • Frigidaire; model Top Freezer FFHI1835VS; UPC 0-12505-64680-5; serial range BA92424713 - BA21210491.

For more information, visit CPSC.gov.

