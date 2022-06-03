Advertisement

Rising rent leaving Kansans in a bind

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rent continues to rise at the fastest pace in decades, making housing more expensive than ever for Americans. Rising rent has also impacted Kansas, creating uncertainty about what to expect for the future.

Nationally, average rent is up a record 11.3 percent in the last year, and in Wichita it increased 8.5 percent. Renters are now trying to navigate the rising rates. One realtor says we should expect these already high prices continue to rise. Some renters in Wichita now worry they will be forced to move from their apartments due to the increasing cost of living.

“I just got a letter and it said that your rent is increasing,” said Cassie Anderson, who lives in an apartment in downtown Wichita. “But, you know, I expect increases usually every time you rip up your lease, but it was way more than I was predicting.”

Anderson lives downtown and she said she was shocked to see her new lease, and an increase of nearly $200.

“Had a pretty good rate going the last year for about $950, and they want to raise it to about 1,100,” Anderson said. The price of living is increasing, gas has gone up -- it’s just that I can’t imagine trying to move either myself or hiring a company to do it. It’s just everything seems to be a little outside of reach.”

A report in the Washington Post says that over the last three years, rent has increased by 8.5 percent in Wichita. For a one-bedroom apartment, the average rent in Wichita is $753, however, if you’re looking to live downtown, you’ll likely pay more than $1,000.

Tyson Bean, a rental realtor, says it’s the market. And just like the housing market, the demand is high and inventory is low.”

“Demand has gone up because (of) the shortage of inventory in the rental housing market,” Bean said. “So, in my opinion, that’s the correlation of why the prices have gone up.”

Property values are also up. Bean expects these rates to continue to increase and catch up with the rest of the country. He said communication is now the most important factor in finding a quality apartment at a reasonable price.

“A little bit of strategy that I would recommend ... would be that to make relationships or have connections with several property managers or apartment complexes,” Bean said, “and let them know your criteria on the front end.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at 63rd and Southern.
Witnesses report speeds of more than 100+ mph in deadly head-on crash
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
3 dead, including gunman in shooting outside church in Ames, Iowa
Andrew Patterson was arrested on a domestic terrorism charge after police say he had detailed...
Man arrested for threat of mass violence turned in by family that tried to get him help
Bailey Mae.
Mom who donated breast milk needs help for daughter’s fight

Latest News

Abbey Higginbotham reports on rising costs of living in Wichita and how some residents are...
Rent rising in Wichita
police lights
Wichita police investigating after man shot while driving on highway
Wichita police investigate the scene where a chase involving a motorcycle led to a crash...
Motorcyclist, bicyclist injured after WPD chase ends in crash
Matt Marin was diagnosed in December and is one of the estimated 150,000 who will be diagnosed...
Wichita man battling colon cancer emphasizes importance of screenings