Rising rent leaving Kansans in a bind

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rent continues to rise at the fastest pace in decades, making housing more expensive than ever for Americans. Rising rent has also impacted Kansas, creating uncertainty about what to expect for the future.

Nationally, average rent is up a record 11.3 percent in the last year, and in Wichita it increased 8.5 percent. Renters are now trying to navigate the rising rates. One realtor says we should expect these already high prices continue to rise. Some renters in Wichita now worry they will be forced to move from their apartments due to the increasing cost of living.

“I just got a letter and it said that your rent is increasing,” said Cassie Anderson, who lives in an apartment in downtown Wichita. “But, you know, I expect increases usually every time you rip up your lease, but it was way more than I was predicting.”

Anderson lives downtown and she said she was shocked to see her new lease, and an increase of nearly $200.

“Had a pretty good rate going the last year for about $950, and they want to raise it to about 1,100,” Anderson said. The price of living is increasing, gas has gone up -- it’s just that I can’t imagine trying to move either myself or hiring a company to do it. It’s just everything seems to be a little outside of reach.”

A report in the Washington Post says that over the last three years, rent has increased by 8.5 percent in Wichita. For a one-bedroom apartment, the average rent in Wichita is $753, however, if you’re looking to live downtown, you’ll likely pay more than $1,000.

Tyson Bean, a rental realtor, says it’s the market. And just like the housing market, the demand is high and inventory is low.”

“Demand has gone up because (of) the shortage of inventory in the rental housing market,” Bean said. “So, in my opinion, that’s the correlation of why the prices have gone up.”

Property values are also up. Bean expects these rates to continue to increase and catch up with the rest of the country. He said communication is now the most important factor in finding a quality apartment at a reasonable price.

“A little bit of strategy that I would recommend ... would be that to make relationships or have connections with several property managers or apartment complexes,” Bean said, “and let them know your criteria on the front end.”

