Riverfest kicks off Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The 50th Wichita River Festival kicked off Friday morning with a ribbon-cutting and daytime fireworks.

On Friday, the festival features a sundown parade at 6:30 p.m., the Wichita Symphony Orchestra at 8:30 p.m. and Opening Night fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Special events on Saturday include the River Run, the Wheelchair Race, the Bathtub Race and a concert with the country music legend Willie Nelson, followed by a drone show sponsored by Exploration Place at 10 p.m.

Buttons are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 12–6. Admission is free for children ages 5 and under. All concerts are included with the price of your button.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.