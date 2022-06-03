Advertisement

Salvation Army explains the history behind ‘Donut Day’

National Donut Day
National Donut Day(KTTC)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friday is National Donut Day, and while you may think it’s just about having a sweet treat, there’s a story behind the national day.

Both the day and the dessert, or breakfast, depending on who you ask, are tied to the Salvation Army.

During World War I, the organization would send volunteers, known as Lassies, to the frontline to hand out snacks and hygiene items to U.S. soldiers. It was part of an effort to keep morale up during the fighting. But at some point, supplies became limited.

“All they had left was a little bit of flour, a little bit of sugar and oil. And so they started to literally mix up what they had and fry it. And thus became the donut,” explains Major Nancy Powers with the Salvation Army.

Back then, American infantrymen were commonly called “doughboys,” although the standard spelling of the word is “donut.”

There are actually three Donut Day “holidays.” One each for jelly and cream-filled donuts, and another for “Buy a Donut Day.”

