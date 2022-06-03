Storm-free today, but not tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another chilly morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the lower to middle 50s, or 5-10 degrees below normal. Expect highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

The forecast is storm-free today, but showers and storms are expected to return to the area tonight into Saturday morning. While widespread severe weather is not expected, some storms may be on the strong side producing heavy rain, small hail, and gusty wind.

Unfortunately, the weather pattern will remain unsettled this weekend into (most of) next week. A parade of disturbances passing through will produce occasional to numerous storm chances. While it is difficult to say exactly when we will get wet in Wichita, it appears that most of the storms will move through during the night.

Overall, the risk of severe weather looks low, but the chance of heavy, possibly flooding rain is high… especially when you consider how much rain we have received the past few weeks in the metro area.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, milder. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 79.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; storm chances late. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Storms early and again at night. Wind: S 10-20. High: 81.

Sun: Low: 65. High: 84. Partly cloudy; overnight storm chance.

Mon: Low: 66. High: 83. Partly cloudy; overnight storm chance.

Tue: Low: 64. High: 79. Mostly cloudy, afternoon/evening storms.

Wed: Low: 61. High: 80. Partly cloudy.

Thu: Low: 59. High: 79. Partly cloudy; overnight storm chances.

