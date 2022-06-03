Advertisement

Storm-free today, but not tonight

Weekend storm timeline.
Weekend storm timeline.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another chilly morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the lower to middle 50s, or 5-10 degrees below normal. Expect highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

The forecast is storm-free today, but showers and storms are expected to return to the area tonight into Saturday morning. While widespread severe weather is not expected, some storms may be on the strong side producing heavy rain, small hail, and gusty wind.

Unfortunately, the weather pattern will remain unsettled this weekend into (most of) next week. A parade of disturbances passing through will produce occasional to numerous storm chances. While it is difficult to say exactly when we will get wet in Wichita, it appears that most of the storms will move through during the night.

Overall, the risk of severe weather looks low, but the chance of heavy, possibly flooding rain is high… especially when you consider how much rain we have received the past few weeks in the metro area.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, milder. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 79.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; storm chances late. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Storms early and again at night. Wind: S 10-20. High: 81.

Sun: Low: 65. High: 84. Partly cloudy; overnight storm chance.

Mon: Low: 66. High: 83. Partly cloudy; overnight storm chance.

Tue: Low: 64. High: 79. Mostly cloudy, afternoon/evening storms.

Wed: Low: 61. High: 80. Partly cloudy.

Thu: Low: 59. High: 79. Partly cloudy; overnight storm chances.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at 63rd and Southern.
Witnesses report speeds of more than 100+ mph in deadly head-on crash
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
3 dead, including gunman in shooting outside church in Ames, Iowa
Andrew Patterson was arrested on a domestic terrorism charge after police say he had detailed...
Man arrested for threat of mass violence turned in by family that tried to get him help
Bailey Mae.
Mom who donated breast milk needs help for daughter’s fight

Latest News

police lights
Wichita police investigating after man shot while driving on highway
Wichita police investigate the scene where a chase involving a motorcycle led to a crash...
Motorcyclist, bicyclist injured after WPD chase ends in crash
Matt Marin was diagnosed in December and is one of the estimated 150,000 who will be diagnosed...
Wichita man battling colon cancer emphasizes importance of screenings
. Kurt Krueger died form his injuries last month after a vehicle hit him as he walked through...
Family of Wichita man killed in W. Wichita hit-and-run pleads for answers