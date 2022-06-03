Where’s Shane? Eureka Days
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out in Eureka for Eureka Days! The fun event happening this Saturday will feature all sorts of cool things! You can check out a car show, food vendors, inflatables, and more! We’ll give you all the details this morning-- if you’re looking for a fun stop this weekend! If you want more info on some individual stops in Eureka for Eureka Days, click here.
