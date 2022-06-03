Advertisement

Wichitan Roy Moye III to sing National Anthem for Team USA soccer

Roy Moye III
Roy Moye III(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita musician Roy Moye III says he has been invited to sing the National Anthem before the United States-Uruguay soccer friendly on Sunday. The game takes place at 4 p.m. at Kansas City’s Children’s Mercy Park.

Moye, who attended Wichita State, has performed the National Anthem before Kansas City Royals, Kansas City Chiefs and Oklahoma City Thunder games.

Excited to Announce I’ve been invited to sing the National Anthem for Team USA 🇺🇸!!! I’ll be performing the anthem on...

Posted by Roy Nelson Moye III on Friday, June 3, 2022

In November, Moye was nominated for a Grammy for best children’s album as one of 24 musicians who performed on All One Tribe. On the album, Moye sang “Black Lives Made STEM History,” a song he wrote about the contributions made by Black and African pioneers in science, technology, engineering and math.

“When I think about kids growing up in Wichita, and specifically kids of color - you can be more than one thing. You can do more than one thing,” Moye said upon receiving the Grammy nomination. “I think that sometime that story isn’t told enough, and it’s an important story that needs to be told that if you’re passionate about multiple things, you can pursue them.”

