Advertisement

‘Wizard of Oz’ returns to theaters in honor of Judy Garland’s 100th birthday

Judy Garland will take you 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' as Dorothy Gale’s Kansas home is swept...
Judy Garland will take you 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' as Dorothy Gale’s Kansas home is swept away by a tornado and lands in a bright and magical world unlike anything she’s ever seen before.(Warner Bros.)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Follow the yellow brick road to theaters to watch a special showing of “Wizard of Oz” in celebration of what would have been Judy Garland’s 100th birthday.

Fathom Events will present showings of the iconic 1939 film at select theaters across the country Sunday and Monday only, featuring a rarely seen extended musical number.

Judy Garland will take you “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” as Dorothy Gale’s Kansas home is swept away by a tornado and lands in a bright and magical world unlike anything she’s ever seen before.

She befriends a scarecrow, tin man and lion on her journey to the Emerald City to find the all-powerful Wizard of Oz – all the while protected by a pair of ruby slippers.

Tickets to “Wizard of Oz: Judy Garland 100 Years Over the Rainbow” can be purchased on fathomevents.com.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at 63rd and Southern.
Update: Witnesses report speeds of more than 100+ mph in deadly head-on crash; victims identified
Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
3 dead, including gunman in shooting outside church in Ames, Iowa
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Andrew Patterson was arrested on a domestic terrorism charge after police say he had detailed...
Man arrested for threat of mass violence turned in by family that tried to get him help
Bailey Mae.
Mom who donated breast milk needs help for daughter’s fight

Latest News

People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in...
Man who killed 2 outside Iowa church faced harassment case, officials say
KWCH Car Crash generic
Car full of teenagers crashes on I-70 after law enforcement pursuit
Nicholas Klepper, 9, casts a line after attending a fly fishing program sponsored by the Heart...
Fish for free in Kansas this weekend
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
Former Trump official Navarro indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 panel
Friday marks the 100th day since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Russia may be in Ukraine to stay after 100 days of war