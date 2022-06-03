Woman critically injured in SE Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman was critically injured in a shooting in the 1900 block of S. Dellrose St. in southeast Wichita Thursday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., a woman called 911 saying she’d been shot. When officers arrived, they found the woman, in her 30s, with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they’re still looking for one suspect and that the shooting may be related to domestic violence.

The investigation is ongoing as police talk with neighbors and witnesses.

