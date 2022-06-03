Advertisement

Woman critically injured in SE Wichita shooting

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman was critically injured in a shooting in the 1900 block of S. Dellrose St. in southeast Wichita Thursday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., a woman called 911 saying she’d been shot. When officers arrived, they found the woman, in her 30s, with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they’re still looking for one suspect and that the shooting may be related to domestic violence.

The investigation is ongoing as police talk with neighbors and witnesses.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at 63rd and Southern.
Update: Witnesses report speeds of more than 100+ mph in deadly head-on crash; victims identified
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
3 dead, including gunman in shooting outside church in Ames, Iowa
Andrew Patterson was arrested on a domestic terrorism charge after police say he had detailed...
Man arrested for threat of mass violence turned in by family that tried to get him help
Bailey Mae.
Mom who donated breast milk needs help for daughter’s fight

Latest News

Roy Moye III
Wichitan Roy Moye III to sing National Anthem for Team USA soccer
Rent rising in Wichita, nationwide.
Rising rent leaving Kansans in a bind
Abbey Higginbotham reports on rising costs of living in Wichita and how some residents are...
Rent rising in Wichita
police lights
Wichita police investigating after man shot while driving on highway