41st Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run marks start of Kansas Special Olympics

The 41st Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run in Wichita kicks off and raises money for the Kansas Special Olympics.(KWCH)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Marking the start of the Kansas Special Olympics, Wichitans participated in the 41st Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The effort, raising money for the Kanas Special Olympics, is something former Wichita Police Chief and Law Enforcement Torch Run founder Richard LaMunyon said he looks forward to every year. Looking at how the event has grown, LaMunyan said he’s humbled.

“I’m thrilled because of it and I’m honored to be part of it,” he said.

With this weekend kicking off the start for the Special Olympics, the torch run is a race that acts as a lighting ceremony for the games. Local law enforcement, including members of the Wichita Police Department are among the participants.

“I mean, I’ve been doing this for going on 17 years now, and just knowing what we can do for the athletes just by running the torch is amazing,” said Wichita Police Lt. Chris Moore. “And that’s what we want to spend time doing is raising money and awareness for Special Olympics athletes so they can better their lives through sports, through healthy athletes and through anything that we can do for them.”

Torch-run participants started at Wichita City Hall downtown and were escorted by law enforcement for the near three-mile run. It finished at Riverfront Stadium. Participants ran into the stadium, kicking off the games and greeting athletes.

Kansas Special Olympics President and CEO John Lair said the organization wouldn’t be able to give athletes this opportunity without the help of those who wo race in the Torch Run.

‘The Torch Run really helps us out a lot. They raise about $750,000 statewide for the state program, so we couldn’t do whatever we do throughout the year without these guys,” Lair said.

Athletes said they’re excited to compete. The Kansas Special Olympics kick off Saturday in Maize.

“I just ask if you have a chance come out to Maize South and cheer us on,” said an athlete named Steven, a Special Olympics competitor and ambassador. Those wishing to donate to the Special Olympics can do so on the organization’s website.

