An active weather pattern is taking shape

Repeated rounds of showers and storms expected
Storm outlook for next few days
By Adrian Campa
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says that an active weather pattern with several rounds of storms is taking shape over the next few days with a few storms becoming strong to severe.

Throughout the day on Saturday, we’ll see a dry day partly cloudy skies with warming temperatures. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to mid 80s.

The next round of storms will begin to develop over northwest Kansas this evening after 7pm. Storms will move southeast across the state into the nighttime hours. Some of the stronger storms could produce damaging winds of 55-65mph and large hail.

More rounds of showers and storms are expected Sunday night and into next week. With repeated rounds of rain, some localized flooding will be possible.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Today: Scattered morning showers and storms early, then partly cloudy afternoon. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 78

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms overnight. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 64

Tomorrow: Scattered morning showers and storms, then partly cloudy and warm. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 83

Mon: High: 84 Partly cloudy and warm; scattered storms overnight.

Tue: High: 79 Low: 66 Partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

Wed: High: 78 Low: 65 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies.

Thu: High: 79 Low: 65 Partly cloudy with chance of overnight storms.

Fri: High: 80 Low: 59 Partly cloudy.

