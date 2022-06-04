Storms tonight, Sunday night with severe risk

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered storms are expected around Kansas tonight and again late Sunday, and some of the storms could be severe.

Scattered storms over western Kansas this evening will move east across the state into the night. A few of the stronger storms could be severe with hail and strong wind gusts.

Some showers and storms could linger early in the morning Sunday over central and eastern Kansas, otherwise much of the day will be dry. High temperatures will reach the 80s.

The next round of storms will begin to develop over northern Kansas Sunday evening. This activity will eventually form into a line that will move south across central and eastern Kansas into Sunday night.

Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible with this next round of storms through the evening and well into Sunday night.

A stormy outlook continues for the start of the week with periodic chances for rain continuing through Thursday night. The repeated rounds of rain could lead to localized flooding.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered storms developing late. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 65

Tomorrow: Isolated morning showers and storms, then partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 10-15. High: 84

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy with storms late. Some storms may be severe. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 66

Mon: High: 84 Partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 65 Isolated AM storms, then partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

Wed: High: 79 Low: 65 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 81 Low: 62 Partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

Fri: High: 80 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 79 Low: 62 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.