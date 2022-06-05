Advertisement

Mid-America All-Indian Museum holds first Bosin dance

By Abbey Higginbotham
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichitans gathered at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum on Saturday to celebrate what would have been Bosin’s 101st birthday. The event was all about celebrating the life of Bosin.

Many attended a social dance on Saturday, and it’s the first dance honoring Bosin to campaign for bringing his artwork back to the museum. Dal Domebo with the museum says they have received 50 to 60 of Bosin’s original works.

Domebo says, “everybody that has lived here in Wichita, that lives here in Wichita knows the keeper. They are very proud of it, so this is their way our way to give back. Everything is free today, and it’s Wichita’s way to celebrate the life and legacy of Blackbear Bosin.”

Dal says the board has been actively running a fundraiser to bring Bosin’s artwork to Wichita and preserve his legacy.

