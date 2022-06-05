Strong to severe storms increasingly likely tonight into early Monday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says that storms are expected to develop late Sunday into early Monday morning, and some of the storms could be severe.

After this mornings round of showers and storms, we’ll see clearing skies for the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

The next round of storms will begin to develop over northern Kansas Sunday evening between 4-7pm. This activity will eventually form into a large line that will move south across central and eastern Kansas into Sunday night.

Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be possible with this next round of storms through the evening and well into early Monday morning. A few gusts may be significant over 75mph. You’ll want to make sure outdoor objects are secured down.

An unsettled weather pattern continues for the start of the week with periodic chances for rain continuing through Thursday night. The repeated rounds of rain could lead to localized flooding, especially for areas that have already seen a lot of rainfall lately.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Today: Isolated morning showers and storms, then partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 10-15. High: 84

Tonight: Partly cloudy with storms late. Some storms may be severe. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 66

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 66

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy; chance of scattered storms overnight. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 65

Tue: High: 80 Low: 65 Isolated AM storms, then partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

Wed: High: 79 Low: 65 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 81 Low: 62 Partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

Fri: High: 80 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 79 Low: 62 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.