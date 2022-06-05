Advertisement

Weather Alert: Severe storm risk into the night

Large hail and damaging wind gusts possible
Severe weather outlook for this evening into tonight.
Severe weather outlook for this evening into tonight.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that severe thunderstorms will remain possible through the evening and early tonight.

Storms developing over northern Kansas will eventually form into a cluster that will move southeast across the state through the evening and into the night. Damaging winds gusts and large hail will be possible.

Storms will exit Kansas by daybreak Monday with dry conditions expected through the morning and much of the afternoon. It will be another warm day with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The next round of storms will develop over western Kansas during the evening. A few severe storms will be possible again with a hail and wind threat.

Showers and storms will continue to move east across the state into Monday night, but the threat of severe weather will gradually diminish early in the night.

More rounds of storms are expected Tuesday night and again Thursday night before the wet weather pattern ends by the end of the week and into next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds with scattered storms. Some storms may be severe. Wind: SE/N 5-15. Low: 64

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: N/E 5-10. High: 85

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds with scattered storms late. Wind: E/NE 5-10. Low: 66

Tue: High: 83 Isolated AM storms, then partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 65 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 83 Low: 61 Partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 67 Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 78 Low: 62 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 84 Low: 62 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

