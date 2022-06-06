Advertisement

City of Wichita closes Arkansas River to recreation

The City of Wichita close the Arkansas River to recreation on Monday, June 6, 2022, due to the increased rate of flow.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita has closed the Arkansas River to all recreation due to an increased flow rate.

“CURRENT-ly (see what we did there),” said the city, “it is flowing at about 5300 cubic feet per second.”

Check for status updates at Park & Recreation River Recreation on the City of Wichita’s website.

While the river is closed, most events for the Wichita River Festival will continue Monday. Tonight’s spotlight includes the Gospelfest with Fred Hammond & Bishop Cortez Vaughn from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Your admission for the entire festival, including concerts, is a $15 button for adults, $10 for kids. Kids 5 and under are free.

