Garden City Police warn of Facebook Marketplace scam

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department said it has received numerous reports of people using Facebook Marketplace to scam people attempting to sell items via social media.

Police say the scammer will often send a photo of their driver’s license or another form of identification to gain trust, express urgency to act and convince the victim to switch to a third-party option for payment. Police say a recent victim reported losing several thousand dollars.

🚨🚨 ONLINE MARKETPLACE SCAMS ALERT🚨🚨 The GCPD has received numerous reports of Facebook Marketplace and other social...

Posted by Garden City Police Department - KS on Monday, June 6, 2022

Police warn to be vigilant in online marketplace shopping and to trust your instincts if you think you’re being scammed. Do not give out personal or financial information.

You’re encouraged to report spam/fraud through whichever social media platform you’re using. If you live in the Garden City area and believe you’ve been a victim of fraud, report it to your bank and call the GCPD at 620-276-1300.

