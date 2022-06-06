Gas prices reach $4.59 per gallon in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gas prices in Wichita have jumped another 30 cents. Now, some stations are selling it for $4.59 a gallon. Premium is $5.09 and diesel is $5.19.

Prior to the Monday mid-morning hike, AAA said the average gas price for Kansas was $4.43 a gallon and $4.86 a gallon nationwide.

A week ago, the average gas price of gas for Kansas was $4.13. The average price was $3.92 last month, and $2.85 last year.

Eyewitness News reporter Lily Wu is looking into when we can see a cap on these rising prices, and how it’s impacting your bottom line.

