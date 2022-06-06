Advertisement

Gas prices reach $4.59 per gallon in Wichita

As of June 6, 2022, the price of gas in Wichita, Kan. was $4.59 per gallon.
As of June 6, 2022, the price of gas in Wichita, Kan. was $4.59 per gallon.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gas prices in Wichita have jumped another 30 cents. Now, some stations are selling it for $4.59 a gallon. Premium is $5.09 and diesel is $5.19.

Prior to the Monday mid-morning hike, AAA said the average gas price for Kansas was $4.43 a gallon and $4.86 a gallon nationwide.

A week ago, the average gas price of gas for Kansas was $4.13. The average price was $3.92 last month, and $2.85 last year.

Eyewitness News reporter Lily Wu is looking into when we can see a cap on these rising prices, and how it’s impacting your bottom line.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather outlook for this evening into tonight.
Weather Alert: Severe storm risk into the night
Big G's Burgers at riverfest
What to expect from Riverfest food prices
Severe weather outlook for this evening into the overnight hours.
Strong to severe storms increasingly likely tonight into early Monday morning
Between May 17-19, Wichita police arrested 17 people for aggravated human trafficking, human...
WPD: 17 arrested during crackdown on human trafficking in Wichita
Storm outlook over the next few days.
Storms tonight, Sunday night with severe risk

Latest News

Flyover at Wichita Wind Surge season opener at Riverfront Stadium
Wind Surge hosts PLAY BALL initiative in conjunction with League 42
K-State legend, former Green Bay Packers RB Veryl Switzer dies at 89
Shocker players
New shocker players meet fans
Riverfest food cost
Riverfest food costs might be surprising