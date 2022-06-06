More storms to start the work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Sunday night storms – that produced quite a bit of severe weather – have come to a stop, but another round of rain and storms is possible this evening into the night. In between, today promises to be quiet with decreasing clouds and highs in the lower to middle 80s.

The better chance of both storms and severe weather tonight will be along and west of a Hays to Pratt line. Expect storms to get started over northwest Kansas after 4 pm and then move east/southeast arriving in south-central Kansas after midnight.

After tame weather on Tuesday, another round of strong to severe storms will sweep across the state Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The best chance of severe weather tomorrow night will be along and west of a Colby to Dodge City line.

A small break in the series of storms is expected on Wednesday night into Thursday before thunderstorms come back to Kansas on Thursday night into Friday.

A weather pattern change is possible by the end of the week into the upcoming weekend. Few, if any storms are in the forecast and that will allow temperatures to trend higher.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds. Wind: NW/E 5-10. High: 84.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; chance of storms after midnight. Wind: E/NE 5-10. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds; evening/overnight storms. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 83.

Wed: Low: 65. High: 80. Becoming mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 60. High: 81. Partly cloudy; overnight storm chances.

Fri: Low: 62. High: 80. Becoming partly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 60. High: 82. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 63. High: 86. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

