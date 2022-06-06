Advertisement

Multiple rounds of active weather

Some storms will be severe
Severe storm chances
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storms will begin to fire in western Kansas by 5/6 pm tonight and then head south and east through the evening. Some of these storms will be severe with large hail and damaging wind being the main threats tonight. Through the evening storms will approach the I-135 corridor and look to impact Wichita by 12-2 am. These storms will weaken after midnight with some rain and thunder hanging around south central Kansas through 8 am tomorrow morning.

Much of Tuesday will be spend hot and humid as we wait for the next round of storms to fire. Expect storms to start in western Kansas by 5 pm and travel east through the night. The bulk of the severe weather potential is looking to be in north central Kansas by 8 pm tomorrow. Storm chances for southwest and south central Kansas look to be fairly isolated and limited Tuesday overnight. Main concerns for Tuesday night are large hail and damaging winds.

We will take a break from the rain and thunder Wednesday but another round of severe weather is looking likely by Thursday night. After this we will dry out and heat up into next week.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; chance of storms after midnight. Wind: E/NE 5-10. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with isolated overnight storm chances. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 83.

Wed: Low: 65. High: 80. Becoming mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 60. High: 81. Partly cloudy; overnight storm chances.

Fri: Low: 65. High: 80. Partly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 60. High: 78. Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 63. High: 84. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 69. High: 92. Mostly sunny, breezy and hot.

