Pain at the pump: National gas price average nearly $5 a gallon
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(CNN) - Gas prices are surging once again with the national average jumping to $4.87 Monday, according to AAA.
Fuel prices have increased 25 cents week-to-week and 59 cents in just one month.
There are now several states with gas above $5 a gallon, including Michigan, Indiana and Washington, D.C.
Georgia is the only state with an average below $4.30 a gallon.
Oil prices continue to increase, even after OPEC announced plans to ramp up production.
Oil analysts expect the national average to hit over $5 a gallon in the next 10 days.
Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.