Professional driver dies from injuries in crash at Great Bend track

Pro Mod Racer Ronnie Hobbs was killed on Friday, June 3, 2022, during a racing accident at the...
Pro Mod Racer Ronnie Hobbs was killed on Friday, June 3, 2022, during a racing accident at the Mid-West Drag Racing Series’ Great Bend Nationals on the SRCA Dragstrip in Great Bend, Kansas.(Mid-West Drag Racing Series)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDS) confirmed the death of a professional driver following a crash Friday night in Great Bend.

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) said Ronnie Hobbs, of west Texas, died after he lost control of his car and crashed during qualifying at the MWDRS Great Bend Nationals at SRCA Dragstrip.

“The loss of Ronnie Hobbs is a huge blow to us and the drag racing world and everybody affected by it,” said Keith Haney, founder and owner, MWDRS. “He was a total advocate for MWDRS, period. Just a tremendous loss. He was doing what he loved, that’s for sure. He really loved drag racing. Not that that makes it any easier or any better. All of us at the MWDRS offer our deepest condolences to Ronnie’s family, friends, and fans.”

Out of respect for all of the racers and the Hobbs family, the remainder of the racing weekend in Great Bend was canceled.

The staff and family of MWDRS and SRCA are grieving the loss of one of our racers, Ronnie Hobbs. Please respect the privacy of everyone at this time.

Posted by Mid-West Drag Racing Series on Friday, June 3, 2022

