REALTORS® of South Central Kansas offering rental, mortgage assistance to April 29 tornado victims

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The REALTORS® of South Central Kansas (RSCK) is assisting those impacted by the April 29 tornado.

The organization received a $300,000 grant to provide tornado victims with a maximum of $2,000 for each qualified household. The funding is in collaboration with the National Association of REALTORS®' REALTOR® Relief Foundation.

To apply for assistance, Andover tornado victims should visit www.sckrealtors.com/andovertornado. Assistance will be awarded on a first-come-first-serve basis until the grant funds are fully disbursed, or until the grant deadline of July 31, 2022.

This assistance is for housing relief only and will cover one month of a mortgage or rent payment. Other living expenses are ineligible for reimbursement under this program.

For questions or other inquiries, please contact us by email at tornado-relief@sckrealtors.com or call 316-263-3167.

