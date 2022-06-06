Advertisement

REALTORS® of South Central Kansas offering rental, mortgage assistance to April 29 tornado victims

The tornado that damaged more than more than 1,000 buildings in south-central Kansas generated...
The tornado that damaged more than more than 1,000 buildings in south-central Kansas generated winds up to 165 mph and carved a path of destruction nearly 13 miles long.(Jaime Green/The Wichita Eagle via AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The REALTORS® of South Central Kansas (RSCK) is assisting those impacted by the April 29 tornado.

The organization received a $300,000 grant to provide tornado victims with a maximum of $2,000 for each qualified household. The funding is in collaboration with the National Association of REALTORS®' REALTOR® Relief Foundation.

To apply for assistance, Andover tornado victims should visit www.sckrealtors.com/andovertornado. Assistance will be awarded on a first-come-first-serve basis until the grant funds are fully disbursed, or until the grant deadline of July 31, 2022.

This assistance is for housing relief only and will cover one month of a mortgage or rent payment. Other living expenses are ineligible for reimbursement under this program.

For questions or other inquiries, please contact us by email at tornado-relief@sckrealtors.com or call 316-263-3167.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather outlook for this evening into tonight.
Weather Alert: Severe storm risk into the night
Big G's Burgers at riverfest
What to expect from Riverfest food prices
Severe weather outlook for this evening into the overnight hours.
Strong to severe storms increasingly likely tonight into early Monday morning
Between May 17-19, Wichita police arrested 17 people for aggravated human trafficking, human...
WPD: 17 arrested during crackdown on human trafficking in Wichita
Storm outlook over the next few days.
Storms tonight, Sunday night with severe risk

Latest News

Wind Surge
Wind Surge hosting school-supply drive for Andover school
Andover tornado at City Hall
Andover leaders approve demolition, repairs at Central Park, add to recovery group
Rose Hill charity sale
Rose Hill sale raises money for Andover tornado victims
The tornado didn’t just close their school, there are students and staff members at Prairie...
Prairie Creek teachers, students focused on finishing year strong after tornado