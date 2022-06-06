Sedgwick County addresses struggles, longer-than-usual wait times at tag office

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re heading to either of the Sedgwick County tag offices, you’ll need to pack patience. By the end of May, the tag offices completed more than 15,000 more transactions year-over-year for May of 2022, up 8,900 transactions from May 2021 at the locations in the 2500 block of West Douglas and the 5600 block of East Kellogg.

Sedgwick County Treasurer Brandi Baily said a significant reason for this is because of more title work which is more time-consuming to complete.

“You hear people say, ‘there’s no cars available,’ but if you were to ask us, if you look at our numbers, we are seeing a huge increase in title work,” she said.

This is compounded by staffing shortages with about 15 openings the county is trying to fill. The

“(There was a) training class that just finished last week, so we have five individuals that started the lines between Kellogg and Douglas,” Baily said.

That’s impacting how quickly people can get through the offices and adding frustration. Monday, people shared on Facebook what they’re facing with the tag office.

When the online signup QLess system opens at 7 a.m. on weekdays, it fills up so fast that the wait extends hundreds of minutes. Others are finding the line already full.

“…People, now it’s taking forever, so they are going out there first thing in the morning, and as soon as they’re getting out there, the lines are full because they truly are filled up,” Baily said.

To help move things along, last month, Sedgwick County created a dedicated line for renews since they take about five minutes. But Bailey encourages people to do those online, by mail or by using the drop box at the office. She also advises checking the QLess system throughout the day as spots can open back up.

Starting next month, the county will be testing out an appointment system for title work as another way to speed things up at the tag office. People can sign up 30 days out and it will ensure they have a guaranteed spot.

